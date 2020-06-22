New Video For Michael Kiwanuka’s “Light” Brings Hope In Turbulent Times

British singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka wishes to provide an uplifting message for a more united future by releasing a video celebrating Black lives and activism.

When Kiwanuka released “Light” in 2019, it was meant as an optimistic anthem to a broken world, emphasizing that a light in the end of the tunnel was just ahead. With increasing tensions arising throughout the world, that message of hope can provide much-needed relief.

Re-releasing the song, this time with an animated music video celebrating Black life, activism and power, has given Kiwanuka an opportunity to provide a voice to those being silenced for far too long.

Kiwanuka’s new video for “Light” is not only a comforting lifeline for this tempestuous global climate, but it’s also a call to action; an anthem to bring a divided society together.

Watch the new video for “Light” below.

Written by Luis Mejia Ahrens