Mdou Moctar At Pitchfork 2023: “The Most Important Thing Is To Make People Happy”

Before taking the stage at Pitchfork Music Festival, Nigerien artist Mdou Moctar sat down with Vocalo’s Imani Warren to discuss his bandmates, remix album and his worldwide reach.

Mdou Moctar’s revolutionary and hypnotic sound is what sets him apart from anyone. Known as the “Jimi Hendrix of the Sahara,” Mdou uses unconventional sounds to deliver his message of change and evolution. Born in a Niger village, Moctar’s family didn’t approve of electronic music — so he created his first guitar using bicycle cables as strings. Through a genre called Desert Blues or Tuareg Guitar Music, Moctar blends what is described on his website as “full-blast noise and guitar shredding, field recordings [and] drums rhythms” to create the sound he plays.

Mdou Moctar during his set at Pitchfork Music Festival on July 23. Morgan Ciocca/Vocalo Radio

Moctar’s popularity had humble beginnings, first gaining traction through the sharing of his song from SIM cards on cell phones in Western Africa, which were commonly used in place of personal computers. In 2011, record label Sahel Sounds released an album containing nine popular songs shared among cell phones with limited commercial availability. The album, Music From Saharan Cellphones, featured Moctar’s song “Tahoultine.”

Over the years he continued perfecting his craft, constantly practicing and even playing at weddings. In 2015, he starred in the Nigerien film Akounak Tedalat Taha Tazoughai, an adaptation of the classic American film Purple Rain starring Prince. This filmed gained him critical acclaim throughout his country and community.

Imani Warren and Mdou Moctar behind the scenes at Pitchfork Music Festival on July 23. Morgan Ciocca/Vocalo Radio

“Its not the place, the most important [thing] is to make the people happy. […] The best gift is to make someone smile.” – Mdou Moctar

After winning the approval of his family and community, Moctar went on to release his album Ilana (The Creator) in 2019, followed up by album Afrique Victime in 2021. In addition to these, in 2022 Moctar released Afrique Refait, a remix album for Afrique Victime. Moctar feels both albums are crucial for listeners to hear due to their sonic diversity.

“It is very important because it’s a different sound,” Moctar said. “The first is in studio, the album Afrique Victime, and then the next one is with different crowds, like [at] home. […] It’s a different feeling you get.”

Moctar and his band gave a dynamic performance at Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago on July 23 — but first he sat down with Vocalo’s Imani Warren to discuss choosing bandmates, his most recent album and language differences, as well as what crowds are like back home versus worldwide.

Interview and written introduction by Imani Warren

Audio production by Ayana Contreras, with support from Imani Warren

Photography and videography by Morgan Ciocca

Video editing by Omi Salisbury

