Vocalo and the Museum of Contemporary Art present another Soundtrack Session, a series shining the spotlight on Chicago artists. This session features DJs La Spacer and Cqqchifruit of TRQPiTECA performing at Retreat at Currency Exchange Café.

Founded by DJs La Spacer and Cqqchifruit, Chicago-based DJ duo and production company TRQPiTECA is passionate about creating spaces for LGBTQ+ communities to come together through music. Using house, techno, dance and tropical sounds as a foundation, they blend genres to create a sound distinctly their own.

For this Soundtrack Session, TRQPiTECA crafted a set of music showcasing their blend of genres and sounds.

TRQPiTECA will be performing at the MCA Chicago on Saturday, April 22 at 3:30 p.m. as a part of their Soundtrack live music series. Access to the performance is included with museum admission. Find more information on the MCA’s website.

Follow TRQPiTECA on Instagram , and stream their music below.

