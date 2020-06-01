Vocalo Radio

PODCAST: The TRiiBE’s Matt Harvey Shares His Experiences at Chicago Protests

Written by on June 1, 2020

matthemajor

Our midday host Bekoe talked with The TRiiBE’s new general assignment reporter Matt “Matt The Major” Harvey about his personal experiences with the citywide protests.

Matt Harvey was downtown covering the George Floyd protests in Chicago this weekend and witnessed firsthand the unrest and tensions present throughout the city. Worries of police brutality and fear of escalating violence were the common thread tying the protesters together, according to Harvey.

Harvey shared with Bekoe what he saw downtown during the protests, as well as his own encounter with the police.

Listen to the full interview below.

Follow Matt Harvey on Twitter and Instagram

Follow The TRiiBE on Twitter and their website

