Prolific rapper and record label executive Percy “Master P” Miller has begun a new venture: breakfast cereal.

Master P has had one of the most varied careers of anyone in hip-hop. One of the wealthiest rappers on the scene today, the No Limit Records founder has pursued acting, basketball, real estate, writing, fashion and much more.

The hip-hop mogul’s newest endeavor is “Master Crunch,” a honey nut toasted oats cereal.

“A lot of athletes you may see on the Wheaties box,” Master P said. “We created our own Wheaties box. We don’t need Wheaties no more.”

In this way, “Master Crunch,” along with P’s other ventures, has been an avenue toward economic freedom. In the words of Snoop Dogg, “[Master P] brought money to the industry.” He taught rappers like Snoop financial literacy, and helped to make successful rappers on his label into successful businessmen and women.

Master P called in to Vocalo to talk with mornings host Bekoe about the “Master Crunch” cereal, his entrepreneurial ways and fatherhood. Watch the full interview on YouTube below, or stream the audio on Spotify.

This audio originally aired on 91.1 FM, Nov. 26, 2021.

By Erik Anderson

