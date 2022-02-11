Mary J. Blige hypes up her appearance in the Super Bowl LVI halftime show with new album Good Morning Gorgeous, out Feb. 11.

Following the release of three singles, “Good Morning Gorgeous,” “Amazing” and “Rent Money,” Mary J. Blige has graced listeners with full-length album Good Morning Gorgeous just two days before her performance in the Super Bowl LVI halftime show alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar.

Stacked with artists including DJ Khaled, Dave East, Anderson .Paak and Usher, the album’s empowering and energetic 13 tracks showcase Blige’s familiar smooth and lush voice we’ve admired for decades.

The video for “Good Morning Gorgeous” shows the queen of R&B feeling herself draped in luxurious outfits at a chateau-like mansion. She warmly reminds us, “Sometimes you gotta look in the mirror and say, ‘Good Morning, gorgeous'”, embracing self-love after years self-hate and doubt.

Get ready for the Super Bowl LVI halftime show and stream the new album from Mary J. Blige on Spotify now below!

Written by Milo Keranen

