Opening February 20, the exhibit traces Mandela’s fight against Apartheid in South Africa, featuring original artifacts and multimedia elements.

Spending his entire life fighting for human rights in his native South Africa, Nelson Mandela faced great obstacles before becoming the hero he’s now remembered as. The special exhibition Mandela at the Illinois Holocaust Museum in Skokie aims to track the former South African president’s life, from his first television interview to his 27-year-long prison sentence. Original artifacts and multimedia presentations will be used to further connect visitors to the life of a champion for human rights.

The exhibition will run from February 20, 2021 to September 12, 2021. From now until the end of March, the Illinois Holocaust Museum will also offer free admission on Wednesdays, allowing entrance to all exhibits, including Mandela. For more information, visit the Holocaust Museum’s website.