Vocalo Radio

Chicago's Urban Alternative

Current track

Title

Artist

Mamii Writes Breathtaking Songs for Everyday Life

Written by on November 26, 2020

Indiana-based multi-instrumentalist, producer and singer Mamii is someone you’re going to remember. Influenced by a wide array of artists like Prince, the Clark Sisters, Jacob Collier, Frank Ocean and more, Mamii’s new self-produced EP “Blonde Boy” is available for streaming now.

Bekoe chatted with Mamii about her influences, producing melodies on “Blonde Boy” and what listeners can hope for in the future. Stream their conversation below …

Follow Mamii on Instagram and Twitter.

Tagged as
Author

Vocalo Radio

Author's archive
You may also like
0

Simone Freeman Brings Equity And Unity Through Food

November 25, 2020

1

Grabadolandia 2020: ¡Viva la gráfica!

November 25, 2020

0

Vivian James Is Redefining Chicago House

November 24, 2020

Continue reading

Previous post

Simone Freeman Brings Equity And Unity Through Food

Thumbnail