Indiana-based multi-instrumentalist, producer and singer Mamii is someone you’re going to remember. Influenced by a wide array of artists like Prince, the Clark Sisters, Jacob Collier, Frank Ocean and more, Mamii’s new self-produced EP “Blonde Boy” is available for streaming now.

Bekoe chatted with Mamii about her influences, producing melodies on “Blonde Boy” and what listeners can hope for in the future. Stream their conversation below …