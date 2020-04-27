Major Lazer’s New Music Video Is A Celebration Of Humanity

The acclaimed dance trio of Diplo, Walshy Fire and Ape Drums, better known as Major Lazer, has released their music video for “Lay Your Head On Me.”

Comprised of 177 clips from artists in 28 countries, the video is a collaboration defying not only the space between us all, but also the pandemic keeping us apart. It’s a fitting and timely celebration of the our humanity as we all bond together during these unprecedented times.

To accomplish this vision, the renowned choreographer Ryan Heffington (LSD, Florence & The Machine, FKA Twigs) was enlisted. The artists and creators featured in the video were told “Do your best, it doesn’t need to be perfect. Be yourself. We like you as you are.” The result is a glorious mash up of dance and instrumentation of figures ranging from Israeli pop duo Lola Marsh to Dream Catchers Academy, an academy of orphan children in Nigeria.

The project started to take form a little over a month ago, when COVID-19 was just beginning to grip the world. According to Director Filip Nilsson, the response and vast volume of interpretations were much more than what they had anticipated. “The positivity and honest love they shared is something I really wanted to come through in this video,” said Nilsson.

It’s a timely reminder that even apart – even communicating through Zoom calls and FaceTimes – we can all still lean on one another. You can watch the video above or stream the song below:

