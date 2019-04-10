Maggie Kubley turns solo post Celine Neon, reflects on past traumas on new EP

Chicago is still coping with last year’s unfortunate breakup of electro pop duo Celine Neon. The fiery and dynamic collaboration between Maggie Kubley and Emily Nejad drew a devoted following with their gritty anthemic songs, upfront feminism, inventive videos and more sass than just about anybody in the game. But don’t worry, Maggie and Emily are still BFF’s. While Emily is baking amazing cakes, Maggie is already back in the scene with new music to share. Her new solo effort is the “Come Over” EP. For this collection of songs, Maggie taps into her theater background as she excavates past traumas, processes past relationships and reflects on periods of loneliness and her lifestyle pre-sobriety. Jill Hopkins spoke with Chicago musician and performance artist about the new project, and the new stage in her music career.

“Come Over” EP release show takes place 4/19 and 4/20 at The Steppenwolf Theater in Chicago. More info HERE.