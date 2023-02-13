Our new series, “LoveFound,” features stories from our listeners telling their real-life tales of finding love, and the role Chicago played. When we say “love,” we mean love in all the ways it shows up in our lives. Romantic love is fascinating and vast, but for this series, we’re interested in sharing love stories addressing the expansive nature of what it means to feel, inhabit and explore the art of loving. Over the span of four weeks, on Fridays beginning February 10, we bring you those stories.