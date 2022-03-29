Chicago’s Loovy. is getting listeners moving with a new single and EP.

Photo courtesy of the artist.

Chicago artist Loovy. is back with a brand new track featured on Vocalo’s March “In Rotation” playlist – “here u go.” The single is part of a four-track EP released in February called she want me not you.

Though this is his first add to Vocalo’s on-air rotation, listeners might recognize Loovy. from his two tracks added to the “Poised To Break Through” playlist, in May and July 2021. Fans of the NBA2K games may also know Loovy. from the ‘21 iteration of the game’s soundtrack with his song “I Do This.” A former college basketball player, Loovy.’s multifaceted endeavors don’t stop at his music as he applies his evolving determination to acting and comedy.

“here u go.,” according to Loovy., is about a girl who’s potentially too “extra,” but you can’t get her out of your head anyway. The track’s skittering hi-hats and upbeat hand claps are amplified by Loovy’s confident flows.

We talked with Loovy. about his many creative pursuits, body positivity and his new EP.

Photo courtesy of the artist.

Based on your social media accounts, it seems you have a lot of passions besides music. Can you tell us about those passions? How do they overlap with your music, if at all?

Music was my first love as a child, performing Michael Jackson in front of my family or listening to old school music with my mom. That later turned into my own artistic sound, rapping, etc. But since I could remember, I’ve always been a creative and naturally good at painting, drawing, poetry, acting, etc. So as I got older those things stuck with me! Now, when figuring out my brand and the climate of social media, it was only right to get back to acting. I enjoy entertaining, whether it’s great music or making someone laugh. So doing skits and being active on TikTok and other social media was a no-brainer! It allows me to put out consistent content and insert my music in skits, increasing visibility.

Originally you were pursuing a career in sports, but then switched to music. What was the turning point for you?

Although music is everything now, basketball was once my only focus! Grew up playing on the South Side of Chicago, played through high school and college, wanted to play professionally overseas but suffered knee injuries. So it took me a while, honestly, to get past that. [I] had to work through those emotions. But the whole time in college I was still making music, so when I found out my dream of playing was done I made sure to put my efforts into the music. I put on a talent show my last year in college and I performed! After seeing the crowd response and my presence on stage, I knew it was what I wanted to do the rest of my life.

Congratulations on your song “I Do This” landing on the soundtrack for NBA2K21! Tell us the story behind that — did you submit your song for consideration, or was it a surprise? What was your first reaction when you found out your song was being added, and what does having it on the soundtrack mean to you? Did you ever play NBA2K before this — and do you play it now that your song is on the soundtrack?

Thank you! It was really a blessing to be chosen for a video game I’ve played for so long. I’m not much of a gamer, but certain games I play. I will continue to play 2K21 until we are on the next one, I don’t care if it’s 2024!

My manager Tyler and I submitted the song for consideration. We kept getting to the next round. People don’t understand that was like a year process. Sitting on that information was crazy… waiting to hear back from them and then we got that final email saying it would be placed on the game. It was a groovy feeling. We were hyped, but that quickly faded because of the business side of things. Producer agreements, logistics, percentages, etc. It was definitely a learning experience. Ownership is so vital for an artist!

Tell us about your single “here u go.,” which was added to Vocalo’s “In Rotation” playlist for March 2022. What’s this song about, in your own words? Just listening, it seems like this track must have been fun to record. What was that process like for you?

First off, salute to Vocalo and Bekoe as well! Y’all always show love. I won’t ever forget the support!

It is definitely an uptempo fun track. I want people of all ages to be able to dance and groove to my music, whether it’s a party or a family BBQ. This track is about a confident, loud and boastful woman that always is the life of the party and makes her presence felt in a room. A lot of men may run from it, but with some women I embrace that thrill and side of a woman. Like, I know you gonna be extra, here you go again, but there’s something about you I can’t shake! So this was a simple and fun way to tell that story, because a lot of men have been through that. Plus, I love ’90s and 2000s R&B, so the Pretty Ricky sample was perfect!

Talk to us about the album art for your other 2022 single, “BODY!” What did you want to express with it? How does it tie into the message of the song?

With my music, I always want a balance of turn-up and life lessons. I want to teach in a creative way. For the “BODY!” single, it’s about a man wanting and admiring his woman’s body! I’m big on body positivity, and all women have so many attractive qualities. So instead of having the cover art be of a “perfect” or fake body, I wanted to shed light [on] bodies that are normal and beautiful in their own right!

Why did you choose “BODY!” and “here u go.” as the lead singles off your new EP, she want me not you — why did they stand out from the other two tracks on the EP? What do those two tracks mean to you?

Those two tracks show my versatility! That was the main reason I chose them. I don’t want to be put in a box. I’m not just a rapper, I’m an artist and I do whatever the beat calls for. I want people who listen to me to see those layers.

What’s a TV series you would love to act in and why?

Definitely Snowfall, Power, or something comedic like Martin or The Office! I believe that I can do drama or comedy, and I can’t wait to show the world that.

What’s on the horizon for Loovy. in 2022? In addition to music, any non-musical projects you’re working on?

2022 should be our best year yet. Our following is better than ever and growing. I went viral twice already this year, with over eight million views and counting on TikTok. We have some potential TV placements for a few songs, a lot of singles and music videos to release, as well as new skits and content daily!

My brother TheProphet is a producer out of Chicago. We have an EP coming out soon called PROPHECY and a series of funny relationship videos on YouTube! So we are definitely excited for what’s to come. When we on TV performing, it will all make sense!

Listen to Loovy. on Spotify below and follow him on Instagram and TikTok

Interview and introduction by George Chiligiris

Edited for length and clarity by Morgan Ciocca and George Chiligiris

More From Vocalo: