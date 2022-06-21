Featured image via the festival website.

This weekend at Logan Square Arts Festival, experience some immersive works from creators at the forefront of Chicago’s arts and entertainment scene.

Get ready to celebrate Chicago’s creativity at the Logan Square Arts Festival, returning to its namesake neighborhood this weekend, from June 24-26. This marks the festival’s 11th year, following a two year interruption due to the pandemic.

Situated in the grassy space around the Logan Square (“Eagle”) Monument, the festival’s music headliners this year include Man Man, Combo Chimbita and Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, with performances from local artists like Late Nite Laundry and Semiratruth.

As is custom for the festival, local Chicago artists have been called upon to create this year’s art installations. This year’s rotating activities inside the festival’s Interactive Arts Tent feature visual, written and performed pieces. Patrons can marvel at a pinned butterfly mural by The Insect Asylum, get a custom handwritten poem from Poems While You Wait and learn more about Logan Square with Runaways Lab Theater’s audio tour, “How To Go to the Monument and Converse with the Eagle.” Local artists and vendors will also be presenting and selling their works at booths around the festival, plus food and drinks from local restaurants and bars.

All of the visual arts programming is presented by Ascend Wellness, a multi-state medicinal and recreational cannabis company, and I AM Logan Square, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and increasing arts accessibility in Logan Square. Admission is free, with a suggested donation.

Written by George Chiligiris

