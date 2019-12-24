Vocalo Radio

Chicago's Urban Alternative

Current track

Title

Artist

Live from Studio 10: Our 20 Favorite Performances of the Decade

Written by on December 24, 2019

download (26)

We’ve had the distinct good fortune to welcome so many talented artists to the Vocalo studios over the last decade …

We had a very difficult time choosing our favorites from the archives but we finally managed.

Stacked with dear Vocalo friends like Fee Lion, Eryn Allen Kane, Lester Rey, the O My’s and more, this playlist feels a bit like a digital family reunion.

Perfect content comfort food for the holidays!

 

 

Tagged as
Author

Vocalo Radio

Author's archive
You may also like
0

Smino Drops “high for the highladay’s”

December 23, 2019

0

Doso Drops “Know That Now” Music Video

December 23, 2019

0

Jill Hopkins Ranks The Best Songs of 2019

December 20, 2019

Continue reading

Previous post

Lil Uzi Vert Is Back With A New Song — And Dance

Thumbnail