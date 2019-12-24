Live from Studio 10: Our 20 Favorite Performances of the Decade
Written by Vocalo Radio on December 24, 2019
We’ve had the distinct good fortune to welcome so many talented artists to the Vocalo studios over the last decade …
We had a very difficult time choosing our favorites from the archives but we finally managed.
Stacked with dear Vocalo friends like Fee Lion, Eryn Allen Kane, Lester Rey, the O My’s and more, this playlist feels a bit like a digital family reunion.
Perfect content comfort food for the holidays!