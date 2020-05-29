Vocalo Radio

Lil Yachty Releases New Album “Lil Boat 3”

May 29, 2020

7th Annual BET Experience At L.A. LIVE Presented By Coca-Cola

The album features the sound we’ve come to expect from Yachty, and features names like Future, DaBaby, Young Thug and Drake.

Arriving four years after his debut, Lil Yachty is back with the the third of the Lil Boat trilogy, coming in as his fourth full-length studio album.

Lil Boat was first announced last August during an Instagram live. The album’s lead single, Oprah’s Bank Account, released on March 24 and since then, the album was quickly turned around to release two months later.

The 19-track album features guest appearances like Tyler, The Creator, Drake, Young Thug and more, and follows Yachty’s iconic bubblegum/mumble rap of the previous two Lil Boat endeavors.

Listen below.

Written by Luis Mejia Ahrens

