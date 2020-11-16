Kazar’s soft synths and relaxed melodies on new single “On A Spanish Dune” invite curiosity and a sense of adventure.

Chicago-based songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Liam Kazar has an affinity for whimsy. His music weaves together dreamy soundscapes with melancholic and colorful narration, more often than not brimming with emotion. As such, his latest release, “On A Spanish Dune,” transports us to a world of wonder, a fantastical journey into music-making itself.

Cute and sweet, but never twee, “On A Spanish Dune” gives us Kazar at his most poetic. Somehow, Kazar manages to be as metaphorical and subliminal as he is straightforward with his narration. A folksy guitar and melancholic singing ground the song, while the smooth synths and mellow Wurlitzer give it an otherworldly sound, furthering a sense of musical wanderlust.

The wide open sky of the playful music video invites us into a warm and sunny alternate universe, we’re happy just to tag along for the ride.

Watch it below.

Follow Liam Kazar on Twitter and Instagram

Written by Luis Mejia Ahrens