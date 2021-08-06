Vocalo Radio

Chicago's Urban Alternative

Current track

Title

Artist

Leon Bridges: 20 In 2

Written by on August 6, 2021

photo courtesy leonbridges.com

Texas soul singer Leon Bridges got personal with us for our 20 in 2 feature series, discussing his latest album, Gold-Diggers Sound, the music that inspired it, the scent that instantly makes him nostalgic and more… Watch the full video below!

More From Vocalo:

Tagged as
Author

Vocalo Radio

Author's archive
You may also like

Grante Young Finds Music In Life’s Ups And Downs

August 5, 2021

Christine Nguyen Breaks Barriers In Lo-Fi Pop

August 4, 2021

Artmaking in a Dream: The Legacy of Chicago Artist Joseph E. Yoakum

August 3, 2021

Continue reading

Previous post

Grante Young Finds Music In Life’s Ups And Downs

Thumbnail