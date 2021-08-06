Leon Bridges: 20 In 2
Written by Vocalo Radio on August 6, 2021
Texas soul singer Leon Bridges got personal with us for our 20 in 2 feature series, discussing his latest album, Gold-Diggers Sound, the music that inspired it, the scent that instantly makes him nostalgic and more… Watch the full video below!
Tagged as 20in2 Leon Bridges R&B Soul