MC Kurtis Blow Brings The Holiday Spirit With The Hip Hop Nutcracker

This Christmas season, hip-hop legend Kurtis Blow is returning to Chicago as MC to The Hip Hop Nutcracker.

Ahead of the show’s Dec.12-17 run, Mr. Blow sat down with Vocalo host Bekoe to discuss this role and his contributions to the hip-hop movement.

Kurtis Blow is considered a founding father of hip-hop, and played a pivotal role in the genre’s evolution. Blow is primarily known as the first successful rapper, and a hip-hop pioneer since the genre’s inception. Growing up in Harlem and the South Bronx, the artist started DJing in the early ’70s and, at 20 years old, signed a deal with Chicago-based Mercury Records in 1979 — becoming the first rapper signed to a major label.

Since then, Blow has broken several barriers for hip-hop with the first gold record for a rap song, “The Breaks,” and for the first rap music video. He’s released 17 albums over the course of his career, and is lauded as one of the original artists who helped push hip-hop into the mainstream.

Looking back on hip-hop’s early days, Blow always knew the “subculture,” as it was then, was something different. He ultimately staked his career and education on his certainty of hip-hop’s cultural magnitude, driven by his belief that hip-hop wasn’t just a fleeting trend but a transformative force with the potential to shape the world.

“That was over 50 years ago!” he exclaimed. “People were saying, ‘It’s just a fad, it’s not going to last.’ But I knew that it was something special.”

Courtesy of The Hip Hop Nutcracker. All photos by Timothy Norris

In addition to being a city close to Blow’s heart, Chicago holds a special place in the history of hip-hop. The very label that signed him, Mercury Records, had its headquarters in the city, and became like a second home to the artist.

As he embarked on a new chapter in his career, Blow became a part of a new wave of hip-hop history through The Hip Hop Nutcracker, which began in 2013. Now in its 11th season, The Hip Hop Nutcracker reimagines the classics of Tchaikovsky with explosive hip-hop choreography. As an artist who pioneered blending rap with other genres throughout his career, Blow was immediately fascinated with the concept, and decided to further contribute to the growing landscape of hip-hop.

“The timeless music of Tchaikovsky, that is just another exciting and unbelievable fusion of music genres together,” Blow noted. “The funky, funky beats of hip-hop along with classical music … When I heard that for the first time, and saw these young people, talented young people, breakdancing to this music, I had to be a part of it. That was 10 years ago.”

The show, now an Emmy Award winner, is set to hit the stage at the Cadillac Palace Theater from Dec. 12-17. Hip-hop not only has the ability to bring people together and build community, but it keeps Blow feeling young as it takes new forms blending classical elegance and urban beats. For more information about The Hip Hop Nutcracker, visit hiphopnutcracker.com.

Bekoe: It’s Vocalo Radio, I’m your host Bekoe. And throughout the course of my career, I’ve been blessed and very fortunate to interview some amazing people. And, to be honest, hip-hop has truly saved my life. I mean, thinking about things 50 years ago, this genre was created in the Bronx, New York, and it started expanding throughout all the boroughs.

Then, in 1979, Kurtis Blow became a founding father of hip-hop for becoming the first rap artist to sign to a major label. That label was Mercury Records, a label founded right here in Chicago. As Kurtis Blow preps for another season of The Hip Hop Nutcracker, which takes place in Chicago at the Cadillac Palace Theater, December 12 through the 17, I got a chance to speak with him about his legacy, 50 years of hip-hop and what you can expect when The Hip Hop Nutcracker comes to town.

On the line, I have the legend of legends. Kurtis Blow is on the line with me! How you doing, Mr. Blow?

Kurtis Blow: Aw, man, I’m doing fine, B. How are you, my brother?

B: I’m feeling good, feeling great. I’m super thankful to be able to chop it up with you. And, man, it’s a pleasure.

KB: Thank you. Thank you for having me.

B: Before we get into The Hip Hop Nutcracker, I just want to take us back, Kurtis. At that point in time, did you even realize history was in the making?

KB: Back in the days, I’ll tell you, I was a young man coming up. But I want to keep it modest and say, I did realize that this subculture had the potential of being something really, really special. So I banked my career on it. And I went to college, and majored in a field that I thought was relative to the culture. And that was the field of communications and speech broadcasting, being an MC and aurator, and had a film minor. So I took the culture into the classroom, and the classroom into the culture. That was over 50 years ago! And people were saying, “It’s just a fad, it’s not going to last.” But I knew that it was something special. And then, with the first record deal in 1979, it was, I was signed to Mercury Polygram. And the main office was here in Chicago. Could you imagine? This is why I have such love for Chicago, because this was like my home away from home.

B: So when you’re in Chicago, what’s the first thing that you like to do when you arrive to the city?

KB: Get me some deep dish pizza!

B: Hey, now!

KB: You know, pizzas are a New York thing, up in the five boroughs. Up in the Bronx and Harlem and over in Queens. But when you get to Chicago, you learn and you experience that same taste, that same, I don’t know. I mean, man, it’s amazing. The taste is so unforgettable. Unbelievable.

B: See, I love to hear it. Because I recently visited New York this year, for the first time. I was out, I got a chance to almost visit all the boroughs, and I felt like home. I’ve never been to New York, and I definitely felt like home. I want to tap into this year, it’s a big year, it marks 50 years of hip-hop, Kurtis, you know.

KB: Yes.

B: How big of an impact do you feel you’re assigning to a major label play towards evolving the hip-hop genre?

KB: Well, that’s a good question. And again, I want to keep it modest. It was a dream world, coming out of Harlem, New York and the South Bronx and getting the chance and opportunity to travel the world and go to places where people had never heard of hip-hop before. I was the first one on stage over in places like London and Paris and Japan, in Tokyo, and going all around the world. And it was documented that this is something very brand new, fresh, called rap music. And I was representing and just like I said, it was a dream world and I’m so grateful to be chosen in such a time as it was, and we changed the whole world. We now live in a hip-hop generation.

B: Before I tap into the Nutcracker, what’s one of your personal favorite hip-hop moments?

KB: Wow. I have so many. I would say, meeting Reverend Jesse Jackson was a big one, in my lifetime. He came to me over in New York, in 1980. Right after I released “The Brakes,” and “The Brakes” was the number one song in the country. And he came to me, he said, “Kurtis, look, I want to tell you something. And I want you to go back to all your friends and tell them what I’m about to tell you.” And he said that, “You guys are the heroes, the new heroes and icons of our communities. In order for you to take this thing called rap and hip-hop, and spread it, in order for people to accept it and love it, you need to keep it clean.” And I said, “Okay, I will.”

And I went back to the Sugarhill Gang, I went back to Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, and I got then in a room and I said, “Look, I just met Reverend Jesse Jackson, and he told me that we are the heroes and the new icons of the community. And we have a responsibility to keep it clean if we’re ever going to take it and move it to the next level.” And so right there and then, we made a pact. I call it a code of ethics. We decided that we were going to keep it clean, so if you listen to our albums, we never use profanity. We never curse. I made 240 rap songs, and never used profanity. And this is my contribution, I would say, to hip-hop. That sacrifice. You know, a lot of people may say the music is corny or this and that or whatever, that it’s weak or soft. But back in the days when we first started, all we wanted to do was have fun, and keep it clean. And it’s all about peace, unity, love and having safe fun. That’s hip-hop.

B: And Kurtis, I got to know, what sparked your interest in joining The Hip Hop Nutcracker?

KB: Well, The Hip Hop Nutcracker was something that I wanted to be a part of back in the days. This is our 11th season. So about 10 years ago, a friend of mine came to me at one of my shows, and he said, “Oh man, that’s a great show you just did, man. And you would be incredible for this new idea, this new show called The Hip Hop Nutcracker.” I said, “The what? The Hip Hop what?” So he invited me over to one of the rehearsals over at NJPAC. And so I went over there and saw all of these young people, these B-boys and B-girls, breakdancing to the music of Tchaikovsky, the timeless classical music. And the DJ had hip-hop funky beats under this classical music! And I was like, “Oh my gosh!” I was one of the first supporters of diffusion of rap into other genres of music, like I was the first to do rock and roll rap, I was the first to do country and western rap on my first album, a song called “Way Out West.”

When you talk about classical music, the timeless music of Tchaikovsky, that is just another exciting and unbelievable fusion of music genres together. The funky, funky beats of hip-hop along with classical music. And when I heard that for the first time, and saw these young people, talented young people, breakdancing to this music, I had to be a part of it. That was 10 years ago. This is my 10th season, but our 11th season of The Hip Hop Nutcracker. And years ago, we won an Emmy! On the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, when they all said, “It’s just a fad, it’s not going to be around so long.” Here we are, 50 years later, with The Hip Hop Nutcracker, representing this evolution and is good look. It’s a good look for the culture, it’s a good look for music, it’s a good look for the families and community, and just love and the spirit of the holiday season.

B: Now, congrats on that Emmy. I gotta give you another round of applause for that. You may not hear it, but trust me, it’s in the background. I gotta ask you, too, because December 12 through December 17 it’s going down, Chicago, Hip Hop Nutcracker is taking place at Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theater. Out of all the stages you’ve hit, Kurtis, how does this stage differ from those other stages?

KB: Wow, that’s a good question. And I’ll tell you! The answer, point-blank, is there’s no place like Chicago on the planet. I love Chicago. I have lived here, so I owe Chicago. Chicago will never be out of my heart, and will be there forever. I owe you guys so much. And I love you so much. So this is why I say this stage, coming up December 12 through the 17, eight shows, you guys. It’s going to be amazing. I can’t wait. I’m excited already. I’m ready to go right now!

B: Yes, sir! I appreciate you so much, Kurtis, for taking out time, man. Lastly, as we wrap things up and get prepared for December 12 through the 17, do you feel hip-hop keeps you feeling young?

KB: Oh, yes, yes. And that’s what it’s all about! You know, you’ve got to keep it moving, everyone. You gotta keep moving. And it’s something that is going to move the whole family, the entire family. I’ve seen three generations: grandparents bringing out their children and their children’s children. And it’s something for the whole family. It’s a holiday hip-hop extravaganza that brings the whole family together in the spirit of peace, love, community and the magic of the holiday season. Please come out and check us out.

B: I definitely plan on being there, bringing the kids out to see you touch this stage. Again, I appreciate you taking out time, Mr. Blow, for all of everything you’ve done. So appreciate you. We’ll be seeing you December 12 through the 17, it’s going down! Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theater, The Hip Hop Nutcracker, that is. And again, thank you for your time.

KB: All right, a big shout out to all of my sports fans out there! You know, the Chicago Bears, I love you guys. Keep doing your thing, alright? I’m watching, I’m watching! Also, those Chicago Bulls. I want to shout them out right now, because you know basketball is my favorite sport. I like the way they dribble up and down the court! So big shout out to the Bulls, y’all do your thing alright?

B: Even though we losing, we appreciate the love!

Learn more about The Hip Hop Nutcracker on the show’s official website

Interview and audio editing/production by Bekoe

Written introduction by Blake Hall

Transcription and editing for length and clarity by Morgan Ciocca

Photos courtesy of The Hip-Hop Nutcracker

More from Vocalo: