Knox Fortune Returns With New Single “Sincerity”

In his latest video, Knox Fortune takes us on a real-time journey through his lyrics, into an Uber, and to one of his favorite skate spots in Wicker Park.

We’ve seen many artists rise to the challenge of quarantine-creating. Homemade music videos have taken on a life of their own as musicians around the world look for new ways to give us the sweet sweet content we need now more than every before (even prompting a few new VMA categories). Chicago’s Knox Fortune is no exception to this surprisingly addictive new trend.

For his latest single, “Sincerity,” we have been gifted with a lyric video that’s entirely sans graphically-generated lyrics. Instead, all of the words have been drawn, painted, stuck on or finessed into various places around an apartment. Knox delivers his signature silky Synth-Pop as the camera man races between music sheet titles, an open grill, hand-lettered t-shirts and painted stairs. It’s a dizzying rollercoaster that, although perhaps a bit much for those who get easily car sick, is undeniably fun.

Knox blasted into the music scene with his addictive 2017 album Paradise, but he has long been a mainstay of the Chicago music scene (including singing on Chance the Rapper’s “All Night” and producing for Joey Purp and Vic Mensa).

“Sincerity” is the first taste of new music Knox’s fans have gotten since Paradise dropped three years ago, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

Written by Shelby Kluver