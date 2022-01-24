“Being able to celebrate my friends and other Filipino creatives means the world.” -King Marie

Chicago-based Filipinx all-around creator King Marie shouts out her family and culture on single “King 2.0.”

King Marie was featured on Vocalo’s “In Rotation” playlist for January 2022, following the release of her Nov. 16, 2021 single and music video “KING 2.0.” The multi-talented artist carries titles including musician, DJ, creative director, producer, model and event planner.

Over a catchy hip-hop beat mixed by ChrisRay, King Marie’s fierce, strong rap shares her pride for Filipino culture. We virtually sat down with King Marie to ask about her accomplishments, inspirations and more.

All photos courtesy of the artist.

What’s the story behind your artist name?

Christine Marie is my full first name. I already knew my worth as a Queen but I wanted the King title too. I wanted my artist name to honor my femininity and masculinity so King Marie it was.

Tell us about a time that made you proud you pursued music.

The most memorable proud moment I can recall was at my headlining show for The Prelude in 2019. I remember having my mom on stage with me and having the crowd roar when I said I was proud to be a daughter of immigrant parents. But for her to be proud of me, and to see that her musical legacy led the path to my own, was a real full-circle moment.

Can you share with us a bit about your family’s music history?

My mom is a singer/entertainer and that’s how she traveled to America from the Philippines. I have two older brothers who are both DJs, JayFunk and Boywonder.

You recently co-directed a music video for your single “King 2.0.” Can you tell us the meaning behind the video?

The video opens with a very stripped-down prototype version of myself. With every scene, you watch a different building layer of me progressing into “King 2.0.” At the end, the scientist critiquing me along the journey reveals themselves to show that it was me all along. It’s a visual of me crowning myself and giving the blessing to become the next version of myself.

What was your biggest accomplishment in 2021?

2021 was full of blessings and accomplishments, but the two I’d say meant the world to me were landing the Hella Pinay magazine cover and scoring the Bull’s entertainment video that played at every home game.

What do you hope 2022 will bring into your life?

I hope that 2022 models 2021’s energy on a heightened scale. I hope it brings me to new places and new unimaginable experiences.

What is your favorite part about living in Chicago?

My favorite part about living in Chicago is being close to family and being able to watch the babies grow up. I’m grateful to be able to experience all the city has to offer. From museums, restaurants, architecture to the skyline and everything in between, I find ways to fall in love with my city over and over again.

Can you tell us how you started your own Filipino creative community in Chicago? What does it mean to you?

FILIPINX is very important to me. Being able to celebrate my friends and other Filipino creatives means the world.

Your Instagram shows you collect Jordans. Can you pick a favorite pair of shoes from your collection?

I can’t pick just one favorite pair. But, I can categorize a few of them. My favorite to wear: Taxi 12’s/Black Cement 3, favorite to style: Aleali May Court Lux Jordan 1/Just Don Arctic 2, favorite sentimental: Olympic 7’s/Bred 11’s.

What can we expect next from King Marie?

Expect everything. I’m going to do everything.

Stream King Marie’s music on Spotify below and follow her on Instagram .





Interview edited for length and clarity by Milo Keranen

