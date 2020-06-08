Kina Collins On The Importance Organizing, Protesting, And Participating

Kina Collins is a community organizer and former Congressional candidate for Illinois. She spoke with our midday host Bekoe to share her thoughts on community organizing and the recent protests.

The Chicago native ran for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives as one of the youngest black women to ever run for Congress. It’s a testament to Collins’ lifelong involvement with community activism.

Despite her young age, Collins has been an active leader in community and local positions. As a community organizer and activist she encourages young folks and everyday people to become socially and politically active in their neighborhoods, especially those in marginalized communities. Collins wants to make sure that the voices of those who have been historically silenced are heard.

Bekoe spoke with Ms. Collins about her involvement with the movement, the George Floyd protests, and her message to those looking to make a change.

