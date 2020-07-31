Kiara Lanier’s Latest Single Is A Celebration Of Black Men Around The World

One of Chicago’s most uplifting voices, R&B and Afrobeats singer Kiara Lanier, is back with a new single to celebrate the beauty and strength of Black men.

With everything happening in the world right now, we could all use a little love. Kiara Lanier is here to give us just that, in the form of bouncy snares and glittering keyboards. “I Choose You” is the first song from Lanier’s upcoming debut album, Empress.

In a song that effortlessly fills space, it’s a surprisingly minimalistic beat that supports and elevates Lanier’s vocals. From her sultry lower tones to high-flying belts, it only takes one listen to understand just how talented she is. Confidence oozes from her harmonies and one can hear the grin she must have been sporting while recording each verse. Blasting this track is transporting to a hot summer day cruising down Lake Shore Drive, windows down and your best friend yelling the lyrics beside you.

But it’s more than a feel-good tune – this single unabashedly proclaims an appreciation and respect for Black men. With lyrics like “The whole world wanna be you/ And they mad they ain’t,” it’s an ode to celebrating those who so often are not.

In a press statement, Lanier said the song is “an anthem proclaiming to African American men that we love you, we appreciate you, and stand with you, especially in these times.”

This outpouring of love is no surprise to fans of the rising performer. The Chicago native, The Chi and Empire actress and American Idol finalist has been gracing our ears for years, but she’s always strove for further-reaching impact. Since 2016 Lanier began to explore the role music plays in wellness. This has resulted in empowering anthems and activism, as well as her LA-based production company Hits for Life, which offers holistic health resources and education to global communities.

Written by Shelby Kluver