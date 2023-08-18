Khaliyah X Is Not Just Here ‘For The Summer’

Chicago musician Khaliyah X describes herself as a diligent and determined worker, who “puts in 2,000% instead of 200%.” On July 13, she stopped by the Vocalo studios to chat with morning host Bekoe about her musical journey and more.

Raised on Neo-soul, Chicago songwriter Khaliyah X found the basis for her musical inspirations in poetry, jazz and live performances. Perhaps most prominently, Khaliyah feels her parents have had a strong influence on her artistic development throughout her career. Her mother’s taste in art and poetry shaped her own, and her father, who worked in the music industry, has often provided her with wisdom and guidance navigating the arts world.

“I really feel like a part of a legacy when it comes to my mom and my dad,” Khaliyah said. “My dad gives me business advice and music advice because he’s been there! … He always tells me to trust my gut and my vision.”

Khaliyah X stopped by the Vocalo studios before her performance at Schubas for These Days magazine. Rakim Winfert for Vocalo

Khaliyah started her music career at age 11, traveling to New York at the age of 13 to perform at the Apollo. She also recalls working with H.E.R. during her debut, though not discovering this until nearly a decade later.

This summer, Khaliyah was highlighted by These Days, a Chicago-based digital music publication, and performed at their Artists To Watch showcase for Spring/Summer 2023 alongside fellow Chicago artists Gayun Cannon, Kayo and D2X.

Khaliyah X sat down with Vocalo mornings host Bekoe on July 13, ahead of her performance for These Days at Schubas. The two discussed her history as an artist, her EP Just For The Summer, paying partners for their work and her These Days feature.

Bekoe and Khaliyah X by Rakim Winfert for Vocalo Radio

Keep up with Khaliyah X on Instagram

Interview and audio production by Bekoe

Additional audio editing by Imani Warren

Photography by Rakim Winfert

Written introduction by Imani Warren

More from Vocalo: