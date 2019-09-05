Kevin Coval Dissects Chicago Gentrification in New Book “Everything Must Go”

September 5, 2019

Poet, activist and Young Chicago Authors founder Kevin Coval stopped by The Morning AMp to discuss the release of his latest book “Everything Must Go,”

The book celebrates and examines Chicago’s Wicker Park in the 1990’s. At the time, the neighborhood served as the poet’s home as a young artist.

In “Everything Must Go,” Coval reflects on the changes the neighborhood has endured over time. He also draws attention to the politicization and gentrification of black and brown communities at large and speaks to other cities that are also enduring similar change.

Listen here as Jill Hopkins and Kevin Coval discuss one of Chicago’s most notable neighborhoods:

