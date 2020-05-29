Vocalo Radio

Kelsey Lu Releases New Single “Morning Dew”

Written by on May 29, 2020

The singer goes back to her folk roots with new song.

Kelsey Lu’s new song “Morning Dew” sounds almost like it should be much older than it is. The guitar backing up a solitary Lu makes the song as personal as it can get; a personal ballad sung directly to us.

Lu’s bewitching vocals and light saxophone hints throughout, provided by Isaiah Barr from Onyx Collective, take the song from the studio and into the wilderness, reflecting on the interplay between love and nature. This song is Kelsey Lu channeling Henry David Thoreau in her own personal Walden, generating soundscapes both as loud as a scream, and as personal as a whisper.

Listen to Morning Dew below.

Follow Kelsey Lu on Twitter

Written by Luis Mejia Ahrens

