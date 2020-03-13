Vocalo Radio

Chicago's Urban Alternative

Current track

Title

Artist

All The Way Kay Keeps It Old School On Latest DJ Mix …

Written by on March 13, 2020

387480_299986746697300_100000579312404_1124856_487481662_n

Here’s a blast from the past! An Old School mix by resident DJ All The Way Kay

Caryn Robinson, or KayKay for short, maintains a dual DJ & Design practice which are both influenced by the cultural aesthetic of her hometown, Chicago. She matches beats with seamless transition and produces sets that are as sonically varied as her city’s streets.

Designer by trade and DJ by craft, KayKay produces experiences that seduce the audience and lures them into her meticulously cultivated audiovisual realm.

Catch Kay on the “Friday Night DJ Series” (Every 3rd Friday) along with DJs: Charlie, Cut Cuz, Step, Big Once & Sadie Woods hosted by Jesse De La Pena.

The show airs every Friday from (6pm-12am CST) on 91.1FM and on www.vocalo.org/player

Tagged as
Author

Vocalo Radio

Author's archive
You may also like
0

Bekoe Delivers His Top 5 picks of the week

March 13, 2020

Bekoe Top 5 Picks Of The Week
0

Movies To Watch From Home While You Work From Home …

March 13, 2020

0

Zeshan B Is Back With a New Civil Rights Anthem “Brown Power”

March 10, 2020

Continue reading

Next post

Bekoe Delivers His Top 5 picks of the week

Thumbnail
Previous post

Movies To Watch From Home While You Work From Home …

Thumbnail