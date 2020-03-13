All The Way Kay Keeps It Old School On Latest DJ Mix …

Here’s a blast from the past! An Old School mix by resident DJ All The Way Kay …

Caryn Robinson, or KayKay for short, maintains a dual DJ & Design practice which are both influenced by the cultural aesthetic of her hometown, Chicago. She matches beats with seamless transition and produces sets that are as sonically varied as her city’s streets.

Designer by trade and DJ by craft, KayKay produces experiences that seduce the audience and lures them into her meticulously cultivated audiovisual realm.

Catch Kay on the “Friday Night DJ Series” (Every 3rd Friday) along with DJs: Charlie, Cut Cuz, Step, Big Once & Sadie Woods hosted by Jesse De La Pena.

The show airs every Friday from (6pm-12am CST) on 91.1FM and on www.vocalo.org/player