Kali Uchis Brings Fans A Personal Experience At The Aragon Ballroom

Kali Uchis graced the renowned Aragon Ballroom on May 15 and 16, treating the Windy City to an unforgettable experience as part of her “Red Moon In Venus” tour. Vocalo afternoons host Nudia Hernandez had the opportunity to witness the electrifying performance firsthand.

After the highly-anticipated release of her fifth studio album Red Moon In Venus on March 23, Kali Uchis wasted no time in embarking on her exhilarating tour in support of the album, which kicked off in Austin, Texas, on April 25. This week, she graced the city of Chicago with her presence, delivering two unforgettable performances at the iconic Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom on May 15 and 16.

Vocalo afternoon host Nudia Hernandez had the privilege of attending the May 16 show to experience the artist’s captivating presence up close. Hear her thoughts on the performance above, or read her thoughts below …

NH: [crowd chanting] That’s the chanting of thousands of fans in Aragon ballroom when Kali Uchis took to the stage earlier this week. The Grammy Award-winning Colombian American singer made her Chicago stop for her “Red Moon in Venus” tour, and had crowd participation at level 10 during her entire performance. Many fans in the crowd donned Kali’s signature make up look, with thick black winged eyeliner and dark brown lip liner. They sang every word of every song.

She opened the show with her viral hit “telepatía,” from her 2020 Grammy-nominated Spanish language album Sin Miedo. She performed featured songs like Daniel Caesar’s “Get You” and KAYTRANADA’s “10%,” which was the song that won her that Grammy. She floated across the stage performing her poised, sensual choreography, wearing a low, long, side-parted ponytail and maroon two-piece sequined skirt set. Her fans not only love her genre-blending music, but her iconic lux late ’90s fashion, which she credits to the late Selena Quintanilla. I spoke to one fan, Aleks from Logan Square, who commented on the visuals of the show.

Aleks: “I mean, Kali Uchis, her aesthetics are always on point. The lights were amazing, her dancing was amazing, and we were just talking about it right now how she’s light still so sensual even in person.”

Kali performed “Dead To Me” from her 2018 Isolation album, “Loner” from Por Vida, and a medley from Red Moon In Venus, including songs like “Moonlight,” “Not Too Late” and “I Wish You Roses,” which Lindsay from Hyde Park said was her favorite.

Lindsay: “So my favorite was definitely ‘I Wish You Roses.’ It was so beautiful, so sensual. It was just, like, quiet, and even through I feel like the audience was packed, I feel like it was really a personal experience. Her performance, I don’t know, she’s genuine with how she performs. And so, yeah, I liked that.”

Kali’s encore song was “Blue,” from her latest album, and she thanked her adorning fans before leaving the stage. Kali Uchis’ tour finishes at the end of this month in Arizona but from the looks of it, fans would gladly welcome her back in Chicago anytime.

Written introduction by Omi Salisbury

Transcription, audio editing and production by Nudia Hernandez

