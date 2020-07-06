Chicago Rapper Kahrion Says New Music Is On The Way

The musician from the Westside told Vocalo that two new EPs are finished, and he hopes to get one out by the end of the year.

After featuring Kahrion’s “Tadaa” on our June In Rotation, we spoke with the rising young rapper about finding the lighter energy of that tune, the new tracks he’s got on the way, and becoming more comfortable with his own music process over the past year.

How would you describe your work?

Gritty might be a good word…reflective, or just a lot of turning my emotions and moods into real songs. Growing up, I listened to a lot of Wayne, Kanye, Jay-Z, Outkast and way more. It’s hard to say just who influenced what, but I feel like if you listen to my music you can hear what lines up with who.

Where in Chicago are you from?

I’m from the Westside of the city. Austin Blvd & Madison. It was pretty much a blend of Outwest & Oak Park. Real busy and fast paced on my block. Fast life on one side and more head*ss on the other.

When did you know you wanted to get into music?

As a kid [I was] listening to music and feeling like I could hear every part of the beat – just wanting to know what instruments made those sounds and how I could listen to them over and over.

Were you a hip hop fan from a young age? How did you discover the genre?

Since I was a kid. My grandma put me onto a lot of Soul music and my mom put me onto a lot of Hip Hop and R&B. I just always had a feel for beats and knew I wanted to go wherever it was taking me. Got young parents so it was always current.

Was “Tadaa” written prior to Illinois’ stay-at-home orders? How did you decide when to release this song?

“Tadaa” was made right before the stay at home orders actually. I linked up with the producer (and my DJ) Cangelosi at my crib and he just played me some new stuff he was cooking and this was automatic. I didn’t really go about choosing to release it any type of way as much as it just felt right to let people hear it when I did.

When you write you often have a gritty, mysterious, yet intensely wise pulse to your lyrics. What was the inspiration behind writing “Tadaa?”

“Tadaa” was inspired by one of my favorite movies of all time, “The Five Heartbeats.” It just really speaks to a lot of the feelings you grow through in your journey as a Black artist and is timeless. From adversity to success. “Tadaa” just comes from energy instead of my actual thoughts. That’s why it almost feels lighter and less intense as a song. Just a certain spirit that I like to capture when I’m in it.

2020 has certainly been a year like no other. How have you seen your music-creation process shift since your 2019 album “Rambe World?”

It’s been way more comfortable honestly. Rambe World came out at a time where my studio 406 was coming to an end and a lot of things were transitioning for everybody that was a part of that studio. I record myself at least 80% of the time & have been since before Rambe World. I like the feeling of being in the gym with myself and however hard I want to push myself is on my own time.

What else do you have planned for 2020? Can we expect to see another new album this year?

For the rest of this year I just plan on dropping new music. I have two EPs ready and would like to have my next tape out before the year ends. Been working on some videos and new merch too.

Kahrion has put together a playlist of some of the most meaningful and moving songs to him. Take a listen here:

Interviewed & Edited For Clarity By Shelby Kluver