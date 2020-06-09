In Rotation: Jill Hopkins Top 5 Local Songs for June

Morning AMP Host Jill Hopkins picks five of her favorite tracks from our In Rotation playlist for June, and they are sure to get you moving…

Naike – “Old School”

Bringing Grime and Garage influences to the home of House music? BEST IDEA EVER. Despite the fact that the “old school” he’s referring to is like the years I was in college, I enjoy this very much. Now, where did I put my dentures?

Emily Muli – “Self-Care”

A reminder and a soundtrack for a well-deserved spa day. This downtempo, sparkly R&B track comes at a time when I think we could all use a recharging.

O! Jupiter – “Until Tomorrow”

I’ve needed someone to put to music the “Groundhog’s Day” feeling that a lot of us had while sheltering-in-place. This is the first song I’ve heard that explicitly references COVID-19, but these stories need telling.

Young D.R.U. – “2 Sexy 4 the Gun”



I love it when the braggadocious nature of hip hop manifests itself in lyrical confidence. Young D.R.U. wields words like weapons. Pull up and hear all about it.

Schenay – “Millions”



I’ve seen Schenay play keys and sing backup for so many great artists, that it comes as no surprise her solo output is also straight fire. For the last couple of years, she’s been making gorgeous R&B and has started to make a great name for herself in the spotlight.





Listen to All of Our In-Rotation Picks Below: