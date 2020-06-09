June New Music Monday: Honorable Mentions
Written by Vocalo Radio on June 9, 2020
We can’t pick every single song submission we hear for on-air play… but we know they deserve a shoutout.
Here are songs we dug during our music meetings and feel they deserve an honorable mention.
FRIDAY AFTERNÜN – “222”
Twitter | Instagram
Jennifair – “Dream”
Twitter | Instagram
Naika Oko – “I See Only You”
Twitter | Instagram
Precise – “The Cure”
Twitter | Instagram
Osé – “Overfeel”
Instagram
Nina Tech – “Starter Kit”
Twitter | Instagram
Chason & Jared Jones – “Sober”
Chason’s Twitter | Instagram
Jared’s Twitter | Instagram
PROM D8 – “High”
Twitter | Instagram
Young Paradox – “Desperate”
Twitter | Instagram
Jrsy – “Undecided”
Twitter |Instagram
Check out all of this month’s honorees, as well as those from previous months, here: