June New Music Monday: Honorable Mentions

Written by on June 9, 2020

Digital Honorable Mentions

We can’t pick every single song submission we hear for on-air play… but we know they deserve a shoutout.

Here are songs we dug during our music meetings and feel they deserve an honorable mention.

 

FRIDAY AFTERNÜN – “222”
Twitter | Instagram

 

Jennifair – “Dream”
Twitter | Instagram

 

Naika Oko – “I See Only You”
Twitter | Instagram

 

Precise – “The Cure”
Twitter | Instagram

 

Osé – “Overfeel”
Instagram

 

Nina Tech – “Starter Kit”
Twitter | Instagram

 

Chason & Jared Jones – “Sober”
Chason’s Twitter | Instagram
Jared’s Twitter | Instagram

 

PROM D8 – “High”
Twitter | Instagram

 

Young Paradox – “Desperate”
Twitter | Instagram

 

Jrsy – “Undecided”
Twitter |Instagram

Check out all of this month’s honorees, as well as those from previous months, here:

Submit Your Music At: vocalo.org/localmusic

