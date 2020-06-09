June New Music Monday: Honorable Mentions

We can’t pick every single song submission we hear for on-air play… but we know they deserve a shoutout.

Here are songs we dug during our music meetings and feel they deserve an honorable mention.

FRIDAY AFTERNÜN – “222”

Jennifair – “Dream”

Naika Oko – “I See Only You”

Precise – “The Cure”

Osé – “Overfeel”

Nina Tech – “Starter Kit”

Chason & Jared Jones – “Sober”

PROM D8 – “High”

Young Paradox – “Desperate”

Jrsy – “Undecided”

Check out all of this month’s honorees, as well as those from previous months, here:

