This weekend, Chicago hosts two of its legendary DJ teams who pioneered what Spin magazine called the “boldest dance music on the planet,” in a one-night-only house party.

In the 1980s, The Original Hot Mix 5 DJs (Farley Jackmaster Funk, Mickey Mixin Oliver, Ralphi Rockin Rosario, Kenny Jammin Jason), and in the 1990s the Original B96 Mixmasters (Julian Jumpin Perez, Bad Boy Bill, Frankie Hollywood Rodriguez, Tim Spinnin Schommer, Brian Hitmix Middleton) brought house music to the masses through their fiery radio sets on WBMX and WBBM (respectively) that were broadcast to millions of listeners. They helped the house music scene that was born in Chicago explode and grow into the worldwide phenomenon we know today.

New York has rap. Washington has go go. Chicago’s got house, the boldest dance music on the planet. Put a little tickle on the jones’ head, and jack yo’ body. Spin Magazine, 1986

These seminal DJ teams, along with a score of other DJs and freestylers, are performing on Saturday June 5 as a part of Julian’s House Party: Legends In The Mix at SeatGeek Stadium.

Julian Jumpin Perez, influential DJ and organizer of the event, said, “This is the first and last time that both teams will perform together. These two DJ teams, of which I am proud of having been a part of, changed the course of radio, music, and DJing forever!”

The show will be the last in a series of drive-in performances that Perez has hosted throughout the pandemic. Originally started as a Facebook series during the state-mandated lockdown, these shows brought dance music to millions of fans. This final show will be a grand reunion for pioneering artists who have become household names on the house scene and may well be the first and only chance to see them perform together.

More information is available at julianjumpinperez.com.