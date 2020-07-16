Watch Juice Wrld’s Official Video For Wishing Well

After Juice Wrld’s camp released his posthumous album titled “Legends Never Die.” The late Chicago native unloads the official video for “Wishing Well,” directed by KDC Visions.

As you watch below, you’ll witness Juice Wrld partake in an animated 3D world, fulfilled with realistic actions. After watching Juice’s latest video feel free to stream his album “Legends Never Die” Here.

Written By Bekoe