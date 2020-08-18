Vocalo Radio

Chicago Vocalist Josh K connects with Fabolous For “So Tuff” Official Video

After signing to Fabolous’ label Street Family Records, Chicago multi-talent Josh K and New York legend Fab connect for a classic.

In a recent interview with illanoize radio, Josh K broke down how he and Fabolous met through Instagram, his signing with Fab’s label, how his “So Tuff” record came to light, and much more.

Watching Josh’s latest visual below you’ll see an insight to the behind the scenes of a fashionable photo shoot, in a video directed by Drevinci Wrks,.

 

Follow Josh K on Instagram and Twitter

