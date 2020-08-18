Vocalo Radio

Chicago Vocalist Josh K connects with Fabolous For “So Tuff” Official Video

Written by on August 17, 2020

After signing to Fabolous label “The Family.” Chicago multi-talent Josh K and New York legend Fab connect for a classic.

In a recent interview via illanoize radio. Josh K broke down how he and Fabolous meet through Instagram, his signing with fab’s label, as well as how his “So Tuff” record came to light, and much more.

As you watch Josh’s latest visual below directed by Drevinci Wrks, you’ll see what it’s like to be behind the scenes of a fashionable photoshoot.

Written By Bekoe

