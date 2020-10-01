Midday host Bekoe interviewed Josh K about his latest release, partnership with Fabolous and plans for the future.

Citing influence from 90’s hip-hop and Chicago R&B, Josh K released his official debut full-length record in 2016, earning spot 198 on the Billboard Top 200 that November. K recently signed a deal with rapper Fabolous‘ label pre-lockdown, following a close creative relationship between the two fostered over the years, and released single “So Tuff” featuring Fabolous this March.

After the COVID-19 crisis threw plans up in the air for many artists, the release of “So Tuff” and its accompanied music video was a high point at a time without a lot to look forward to for many artists.

Check out Josh K’s conversation with Bekoe below to hear the artist go into more detail about “So Tuff,” past and present collaborations and his new EP “Lovers Lane,” set for release Oct. 2.

Written by Morgan Ciocca