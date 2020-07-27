Vocalo Radio

Chicago Emcee Joel Q Visits L.A for Off Top Official Video

July 26, 2020

109949295-286992132577502-5462736167223183528-n_orig

Chicago promising talent known as Joel Q, revisits L.A for a new video directed by Shot By Starks.  As you watch below you’ll see Joel showcase an elegant living space, along with a roof top that captures the scenery of L.A’s high hills, Palm trees and and a Sunset to remember.

After listening to his EP “Life’s Amazing” and watching the official video for “Off Top” below. You’ll then understand, how even tho we are all going through tough times, Life is still what you make it.

Written By Bekoe

