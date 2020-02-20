Joel Q and Audrey Valentine Dream Big While in Downtown L.A

If you’ve been tuned into me on Vocalo Radio, Monday through Friday during 10am – 2pm CST. Then I’m pretty sure you’ve heard Chicago emcee Joel Q’s latest single “Big Dreaming” featuring Audrey Valentine in rotation. Not only is he in Vocalo’s rotation, but he’s also the voice and lyricist behind my radio intro produced by Kid Breeze, in which you can hear Monday – Friday around 10am and 12pm.

Chicago emcee Joel Q premieres his newest visual “Big Dreaming” off his late 2019 album release “Crazy Road To Glory.” You can learn more about Joel’s album, teaching special education, and more by watching our in-studio interview.

Written Bekoe