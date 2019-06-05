Cole’s Bar in Logan Square Turns Ten Years Old

Written by on June 5, 2019

Cole’s Bar in Logan Square is celebrating its 10 -year anniversary with a summer-long showcase of free live comedy and music.

Cole’s Wednesday night comedy showcase has been touted by locals as one of the most inclusive and accessible spaces in the city.

That’s in no small part thanks to the hosts it has had over the years. Alex Kumin and Sarah Squirm are two awesome comics here in Chicago, and together they are the current hosts of Cole’s Open Mic.

The pair joined Jill Hopkins to talk all about Cole’s, comedy, and open mics.

 

Author

Vocalo Radio

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Sophia Eris on DJing with Lizzo, new Single, and finding her scene in Minneapolis

May 2, 2019

0 1

Damon Young offers a personal account of being Black in America in new book

April 16, 2019

0 1

Helado Negro on code switching, Jamaica Kincaid and “our cloudy country”

March 18, 2019

Continue reading

Next post

Emily King and Ayana Contreras Dig in the Crates on Reclaimed Soul

Thumbnail
Previous post

Vocalo Introduces: Owen Finn, Singer/Songwriter with a passion for new media

Thumbnail
Current track

Title

Artist
Background