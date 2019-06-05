Cole’s Bar in Logan Square Turns Ten Years Old
Written by Vocalo Radio on June 5, 2019
Cole’s Bar in Logan Square is celebrating its 10 -year anniversary with a summer-long showcase of free live comedy and music.
Cole’s Wednesday night comedy showcase has been touted by locals as one of the most inclusive and accessible spaces in the city.
That’s in no small part thanks to the hosts it has had over the years. Alex Kumin and Sarah Squirm are two awesome comics here in Chicago, and together they are the current hosts of Cole’s Open Mic.
The pair joined Jill Hopkins to talk all about Cole’s, comedy, and open mics.