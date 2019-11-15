Vocalo Radio

Jill Hopkins Hosts New Podcast “Making Beyonce”

November 15, 2019

Continuing WBEZ’s “Making” series of podcasts that started with “Making Oprah”, and “Making Obama”, is “Making Beyoncè​”, a look at how one of the world’s biggest superstars became one of the world’s biggest superstars.

The podcast is hosted by Vocalo’s own Jill Hopkins, and to celebrate she put together this playlist as a companion piece to the show.

 

The playlist starts with “Home” from The Wiz (one of a very young Beyoncè​’s childhood talent show go-to songs) and ends with “BROWN SKIN GIRL” from 2019’s The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack. In between we’ve got plenty of Destiny’s Child and solo Beyoncè bangers.

This playlist promises to get you ready to take a trip down memory lane with the people who helped make Beyoncè … Beyoncè​.

Thumbnail