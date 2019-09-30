Nate Barksdale – Phoenix Virginia

Nate Barksdale was a performer at the ChiSoul Fest at Navy Pier at the beginning of the summer and has only stepped up his game since. This handclapper jam wishes Soul Train was still on the air just so folks could have the chance to line up to dance to it.

Man Cub – Cinnamon and Cream

Man Cub wrote us the perfect thing for a “Sunday Morning Comin’ Down”. You know what helps in the AM? Smooth R&B vocals, lush instrumentation, this song, and actual cinnamon and cream.

Kid Yung – B a F

A bouncy banger for all of us happy and nappy out here. Kid Yung says “It’s not November, but I got to thank the Lord, aye.” and I want to thank Kid Yung for this tune. Aye!

Cory Rhymal (Feat. Dally Auston & Stock Marley) –

Cory Rhymal shares the mic with two other strong emcees in Dally Auston & Stock Marley, and the result is somehow greater than the sum of its very talented parts. The beat says “Study to me”. The lyrics know you ain’t getting any studying done.

John Miike (ft. James Young) – Like That

The extra letter “I” in John Miike must be for “It’s Lit!” because this song IS. It’s still driving with the top down or windows open weather, and this’ll have heads bobbing at every light you stop at.

Written by Jill Hopkins

Check out all our October In Rotation songs here