Chicago Jazz, Art-Rock, and Electronic Fixture Jeff Parker On Reclaimed Soul

This week, Ayana Contreras of Reclaimed Soul presents another program produced from the comfort of her at-home record room.

And she’s (virtually) joined by guitarist/producer/arranger Je ff Parker. Known for his work in Tortoise, Chicago Underground, with the AACM – Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians and Makaya McCraven, as well as his own solo work, he is part of the connective tissue of so many Chicago music scenes.

He and Ayana talk about his latest album, Suite For Max Brown, his soulful approach towards making music, and about crate digging! Listen to a preview of the show here.

Plus, she spins deep cuts and classics from artists like Billy Cobham, B.B. King, and Curtis Mayfield.

