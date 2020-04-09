Vocalo Radio

Chicago Jazz, Art-Rock, and Electronic Fixture Jeff Parker On Reclaimed Soul

Written by on April 9, 2020

This week, Ayana Contreras of Reclaimed Soul presents another program produced from the comfort of her at-home record room.

And she’s (virtually) joined by guitarist/producer/arranger Jeff Parker. Known for his work in Tortoise, Chicago Underground, with the AACM – Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians and Makaya McCraven, as well as his own solo work, he is part of the connective tissue of so many Chicago music scenes.

He and Ayana talk about his latest album, Suite For Max Brown, his soulful approach towards making music, and about crate digging! Listen to a preview of the show here.

Plus, she spins deep cuts and classics from artists like Billy Cobham, B.B. King, and Curtis Mayfield.

Tune into Vocalo Thursdays at 8pm or Sundays at 8am (CST) for 2 hours of soulful power (worldwide at http://vocalo.org/player).

