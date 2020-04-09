Chicago Jazz, Art-Rock, and Electronic Fixture Jeff Parker On Reclaimed Soul
Written by Vocalo Radio on April 9, 2020
This week, Ayana Contreras of Reclaimed Soul presents another program produced from the comfort of her at-home record room.
And she’s (virtually) joined by guitarist/producer/arranger Je
He and Ayana talk about his latest album, Suite For Max Brown, his soulful approach towards making music, and about crate digging! Listen to a preview of the show here.
Plus, she spins deep cuts and classics from artists like Billy Cobham, B.B. King, and Curtis Mayfield.
Tune into Vocalo Thursdays at 8pm or Sundays at 8am (CST) for 2 hours of soulful power (worldwide at http://vocalo.org/player).
Tagged as jeff parker Reclaimed Soul