Jean Deaux Keeps Us On Our Toes With “Watch This”

There are plenty of artists to keep an eye on these days. But few grab our attention and refuse to let go like this Chicago native.

“Watch This” is probably the most appropriate name for Jean Deaux’s latest release. Deaux has a way to keep the listener on their toes, equally unsure of what’s to come, but always craving for more. She wants you to see that she is making big moves in Chicago’s hip-hop scene, and she’s going to make you see that, whether you want it or not.

There is a certain power and strength that comes with Deaux’s lyrics. She has the ability to aggressively attack each lyric she delivers, but always seeming relaxed and composed. A majestic storm approaching in the distance, quietly aware of the sheer power it holds. Take the assertiveness of Missy Elliott and the calm rage of Biggie, and you get an album to behold.

NPR said that Deaux was an artist to watch in 2019, but there is a good chance that she will become a pioneer of a new era of hip-hop and rap for years to come.

Written by Luis Mejia Ahrens