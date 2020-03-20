Jay Electronica Finally Drops Long-Awaited Debut Album “A Written Testimony”

Gabe Mendoza is our senior Hip-Hop correspondent, and he joins us to give his review of Jay Electronica’s debut album “A Written Testimony.”

Jay Electronica has been releasing music for eleven years, but never a full-length album. After years of of releasing singles and being featured on other works, fans can all agree that the wait has been too long. But “A Written Testimony” is here, and it’s coming in hot.

“A Written Testimony” dropped and landed with the might of a superman punch last Friday. The album runs a slim 10 tracks, with more than half produced by Jay himself, with help from seasoned veteran producers, The Alchemist, Chicago’s own No I.D. and Swizz Beatz.

Have you been hiding under a rock and haven’t already heard the album? Well, the huge unveil is that Jay Z rides shotgun throughout 80% of the album, playing less of a Robin to Jay Elec’s Batman, but more of a co-author to Electronica’s long journey up to this moment.

Tackling philosophical, religious and social issues, two storylines run concurrently: One, Jay Electronica is the truth. And like any superhero or God, when he chooses to be a force, nothing can stop his reign or Jay Electronica.

The other is how crisp and sharp Jay Z sounds. Many have complained that Jay Z has simplified his raps and hasn’t lived at peak level for a while. Those myths are all batted away with the opening song Ghost of Souljia Slim, which also features a thunderous introduction from the minister Louis Farrakhan.

And after a minister graces your song, you know something great is about to happen.

“A Written Testimony” is a delicious, fine-tuned album that was unbelievably recorded over 40 days split between December and January, completing the last song the same night Kobe Bryant died.

The album is an eyes-wide-open listening experience with delicate and fruitful rhyme patterns, poetically delivered to the listener. There’s a ton to unpack here on this album. But that’s a good thing, adding a replay value to A Written Testimony. I’d be hard pressed to find any holes other than that.

I wish this came out five or even seven years ago, but the wait was worth it. The album is both plush, has tons of wordplay and moves like a silent hammer.

Definitely put this album in your life