Janelle Monáe Takes Over Season 2 Of Homecoming

Amazon’s hit phychological thriller Homecoming returns Friday, May 22 and sees Janelle Monáe taking over for Julia Roberts.

The web television series is based on a podcast of the same name that follows a transitional support center for veterans that’s got some sinister and mysterious secrets. Created by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg, hosts of the podcast, the series is available on Prime Video and directed by Sam Esmail (who also directed Mr. Robot).

While details about the upcoming second season have been agonizingly secretive, we do know that Julia Roberts, season one’s main actress, will not be featured this season. Instead, our new leading lady will be played by singer, actress and activist Janelle Monáe.

Season two opens with Monáe’s military veteran character, Jackie, waking up in a rowboat with no memories of how she ended up there…or even who she is.

Sometimes described as Prince’s protégé, Monáe has long been regarded as one of the most dynamic, talented and thoughtful artists of this generation. And that ability to adapt is exactly what made her so perfect for a role in Homecoming, according to Horowitz. In an interview with EW he says her compelling presence was more attractive than her accomplishments. “Her persona is still that of a chameleon,” he said. “There’s a curiosity about her, and we weaved that into the character.”

While the first season followed the plot of the podcast, this time around it will deviate. But the cast and crew assure fans that they’ll be in good hands with an even more suspenseful season that’s been brought to new heights. One thing’s for certain, when it comes to Janelle Monáe, we know we’re going to get one hell of a show.

Follow Janelle on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter!

Written By Shelby Kluver