Mornings host Bekoe brings us his five favorite selections from this month’s on-air “In Rotation” playlist refresh.

Read what he had to say and stream the full playlist below…

Doso – “Push Start”

Chicago multi-talent Doso returns with a fun and catchy single titled “Push Start.” This uptempo release centers around working hard for what you want while staying en route. As you listen you’ll hear high energy, melodies and some solid production. I can easily see this record turning into a viral TikTok challenge.

Chioke – “Muse”

Representing Philly, Chioke started tapping into her inner vocals at the age of 19. Her single “Muse,” which is also featured on her self-titled debut EP, has this ecstatic cadence and sound that’s a pleasure to listen to.

Big Chri$$ – “Remember dat”

Chicago emcee Big Chri$$ landed in our on-air rotation with a new single off his EP Addictive, titled “Remember dat,” writing from the perspective of a Black man reminiscing about moments with the woman he’ll never forget. Chri$$ put together a memorable lead single off his six-track EP which showcases his storytelling skills over a some vibrant production.

King Marie – “King 2.0”

Chicago artist and DJ known as King Marie is on the verge of releasing her debut album this year. For her first drop off the forthcoming project, King Marie makes sure everyone is aware she’s on the verge of taking over the throne.

AKS – “Parity”

Representing the UK, AKS (Ay-Kay-Ess), also known as the “Three Letter Man,” landed in our on-air rotation with an eclectic, soulful sound that’ll surely entice your listening ear. Following the release of his last single, “Up & Up,” the British rap artist and producer sets himself apart with “Parity.”

Written by Bekoe

Introduction by Vocalo Staff

