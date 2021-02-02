James Spooner is a founder of the Afro-punk movement, and director of the seminal film Afro-Punk.

Spooner recently directed a three-part mini documentary series focused on the musical influences of Jean-Michel Basquiat, Time Decorated. He sat down with us to talk about Afro-Punk, the No Wave movement and the cultural impact of the musical underground.

The Broad Contemporary Art Museum in Los Angeles teamed with the filmmaker for a three-part documentary series on the musical influences of New York painter Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Time Decorated: The Musical Influences of Jean-Michel Basquiat builds on Spooner’s passion for exploring the importance of musical subcultures in the cultural expression of art, culminating in the founding of the Afropunk music festival in New York City.

