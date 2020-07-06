Jacob On The Moon Teams Up With Emelea For “Be Something”

Though Jacob on the Moon released a single not even a month ago, he is back in full force, ready to deliver more music to a clamoring audience.

Back in May, we wrote how his last single “Still Wonder” was the perfect beach song to welcome in the summer; a jam “reminiscent of a Beach Boys surf song with a modern Indie-Pop twist.” But with “Be Something” Jacob on the Moon has taken things a little slower.

“Be Something” drifts us away to an almost ephemeral soundscape, holding us in its airy and dreamlike melodies, with soft guitar strumming and an almost reggaeton-like beat keeping us from floating away entirely.

The ballad also enlists the help from multi-instrumentalist, artist, DJ, (and dare we say, all-around badass), Emelea, working as the perfect counterpart to Jacob’s vocals. Emelea’s captivating voice gives the song an air of melancholy, matching the tone of the supporting music.

Both artists also used this release as an opportunity to act as allies for larger social injustices. With Bandcamp waiving their revenue shares to support artists, Jacob on the Moon and Emelea used this as an opportunity to donate their single sales to Black Lives Matter Chicago and Brave Space Alliance, both Chicago non-for-profit organizations dedicated to supporting under-represented and historically oppressed communities.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, keep Jacob on the Moon on your radar. There’s a reason he was in our October 2019 In Rotation playlist.

Written by Luis Mejia Ahrens