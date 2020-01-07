Vic Mensa and Good Charlotte Drop New Video “It’s a Bad Dream”

Vic Mensa’s project 93PUNX has him teaming up with Good Charlotte for a brand new video that emulates the logic of dreams…

Vic is trapped in a series of bad dreams that we all can relate to. Teeth falling out, friends being hurt, robbery and gunfire all feature in the course of the video that feels more like a festival short film than a rap music video. The story is bookended with therapy sessions that plumb the depths of Vic’s soul and examine his motivations.

The song features emo hooks and guitar riffs that add strong emotion to Vic’s insightful and self-reflective bars about destructive habits and the consequences that follow.

The video was directed by Todd Barrett

The video was produced by David Foy and Vocalo contributor Paul Araki Elliott.