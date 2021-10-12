Pictured above: Saint Ripley & PHNX.WAV by @therealraeven, courtesy of the artist.

The season finally seems to be changing — and so is our In Rotation playlist!

Our team sifted through hundreds of submissions to bring you some fresh tracks you need to hear this month. With underground artists hailing from Chicago to Los Angeles to London, these In Rotation picks are set to broaden your musical horizons.

Stream October’s batch of In Rotation artists and get in touch with the soundtrack of our fall below — and be sure to add the playlist to your Spotify libraries for hand-curated new music every month.

