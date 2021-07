“I yearn for compassion and empathy in a world where so much is going on.”

Cool off from the summer heat with our fresh features.

Introducing our new In Rotation artists...

Rocío Santos shares her top April selections for rotation on Domingos en Vocalo from across the Latin American world. See some of what she had to say below!

Looking to refresh your playlists with some new music? Check out our fresh crop of hand-selected In Rotation and Poised to Break Through artists.